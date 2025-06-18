‘It’s awesome’: Guests rave about new West Bend aquapark; staff stress importance of safety

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Westbury Bank Aquapark in West Bend broke records after being open for just one week, bringing in $7,200 in a single day, according to city staff.

The newly renovated facility at Regner Park features inflatable slides, swings, and a swimming area that have quickly become popular with families from Washington County.

"It's really, really cool and big!" Wyatt Poulson exclaimed while enjoying the new attractions.

"It's awesome," Elliott Goodman said. "I love all of the slides!"

Patti Goodman brought her grandchildren to the aquapark and plans to watch from the beach area while they enjoy the new amenities.

"I think it's a very awesome thing," she said. "When it was just a pond before, it was just okay. This makes it much more fun for the kids."

Safety is a top priority at the new facility. All visitors must wear life jackets to use the inflatable attractions, regardless of age or swimming ability.

"Because at some parts, the water is really, really deep," Quinn Soodman said. "So, when you're going off the slides really fast, the life jacket helps keep you up right away to stay above the water."

Ryan Schmidt, recreation supervisor for the West Bend Parks & Recreation Department, emphasized that the rules are crucial for visitor safety.

"Our staff is here to keep people safe and make sure they have a good time," Schmidt said.

The park has already faced challenges with rule-breakers. According to the West Bend Police Department, eight people were caught in the pond after 2 a.m. on Thursday, prompting officials to warn the public about strict enforcement.

"You will be on camera, and we will look to get the police department involved if there is anyone sneaking in after hours," Schmidt said. "There is also a police presence in after hours to keep anyone that wants to go venturing out onto the inflatables off of the park."

Those who violate park ordinances could face fines up to $187 for a first offense, in addition to a curfew ordinance for people 16 and under between midnight and 5 a.m.—costing between $50 and $124.

"Officers regularly perform foot and bicycle patrols throughout the city’s parks, including Regner Park. These patrols foster positive engagement with the community and help maintain a secure environment for all visitors," Lt. Brian McAndrews said. "Officers work to prevent vandalism and to ensure that no one enters the park or uses the inflatables outside of designated hours."

