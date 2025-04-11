'It came as a shock': Hartford fire chief speaks out after lieutenant accused of child porn possession

HARTFORD, Wis. — Hartford Fire and Rescue Chief Tony Burgard said he was shocked to learn Lieutenant Aaron Moratz is charged with 31 counts of child porn possession and an attempted child exploitation charge.

"First thoughts, first actions were to get it investigated immediately," Burgard said. "No matter what the allegations may be, in any case, it's our job to have that looked into."

He stands by the department's hiring process, but said they will try to do better in the future.

"Anything that happens is an opportunity to look into, improve, or adjust," he said. "There is always a lesson to be learned, and I think we'll take that into account moving forward as well."

Marcus Aarsvold Aaron Moratz is a Hartford firefighter accused of child porn possession and attempted child

Moratz appeared in court on Friday. He is currently on administrative leave.

Chief Burgard said Moratz's coworkers and other fire dept. volunteers are trying to continue their lifesaving work while also re-building trust with the community.

Hartford residents like Elizabeth Kuhn said all people can do is try to talk openly with their children about sexual assault.

Marcus Aarsvold Elizabeth Kuhn lives in Hartford and said it's difficult to process that someone who's supposed to protect the community is facing child porn possession charges

"It's difficult for them to process that this is a person that they're supposed to trust," she said. "Be honest with your kids, hold them a little closer, and get that open communication. Because then you'll be able to find out sooner than later if something like that would happen."

Watch: Hartford fire chief speaks out after lieutenant accused of child porn possession

Hartford firefighter faces child porn charges

Chief Burgard said his department is waiting on the legal process to play out and consulting with attorneys about what happens next.

"I just want everyone to know that we'll do our best to keep our members rallied together," he said. "Keep their spirits up and providing those best services that we can."

Moratz was denied bail reduction in court, it is currently set at $100,000. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. May 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip