TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — South Korean golf fans traveled thousands of miles to cheer on their favorite player, while local Wisconsin families experienced the iconic Erin Hills course for the first time Friday.

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open Championship is underway at Erin Hills, drawing spectators from both nearby communities and across the globe.

South Korean golfer Sung-Hyun Park has a dedicated fan club that follows her to tournaments worldwide. The group, which has traveled to competitions in California and Arizona, brings their signature cheer to support Park at Erin Hills.

Watch: International and local fans converge at Erin Hills to witness world's best female golfers compete in U.S. Women's Open

International and local fans converge at Erin Hills

Hajeong Lee said the Wisconsin course offers unique features compared to others they've visited.

"This Wisconsin course is really huge compared to others," Lee said. "It has a good view!"

For Wisconsin residents like Georgene Littlefair and her daughters from Mequon, the tournament provided an opportunity to experience the renowned course firsthand.

Marcus Aarsvold Georgene Littlefair of Mequon visited Erin Hills for the first time with her daughters to watch the 80th U.S. Women's Open

"Definitely lives up to its name, 'Hills'!" Littlefair said. "It's an absolutely beautiful setting. I've seen Erin Hills on TV with the men, the bare golf course, the trees around, and the farms- it's just beautiful."

Despite the hilly landscape, the local family thoroughly enjoyed their visit to the championship.

Littlefair's daughter Rose Howard expressed pride in seeing their state showcased on an international stage.

"We all love Wisconsin a lot," she said. "I'm just so proud that our state is represented on this grand scale for Women's Golf."

Both international and local spectators appreciated the comfortable spring weather conditions at the event.

"The weather is really nice here," Lee said. "It's not too cold and not too hot."

"We thought it would be hotter today, but you know what? Walking all of those hills? We were in a good sweat," Littlefair said. "It was nice weather today, really."

Weather conditions at Erin Hills may change throughout the tournament, so attendees are advised to bring appropriate gear, including umbrellas if necessary.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip