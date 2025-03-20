'I’m just one piece of the puzzle': Volunteer is first Allenton woman to win EMT of the year

ALLENTON, Wis. — Tracy Herman is the first woman from the Allenton Volunteer Fire Dept. to win EMT of the year.

Herman works a full time job, is a mother, wife and 2024's Wisconsin EMS Association EMT of the Year.

“I know not everybody can do it and I am able to do it, so why not?" Herman said, "Why not help my neighbor if I’m able to do it?”

No matter the time of day or night, when an emergency happens, she rushes to the department, gets in her ambulance and is on her way to help. From deaths to child deliveries, Herman has seen it all during her 13 years serving the community along with 41 other volunteers.

“It’s helping our community. We all do what we do to help others," she said. "This recognition is not about me, it’s about this family here.”

Allenton Deputy Chief of EMS Operations Sue Wolf recommended Herman for the award.

“She does it all," Wolf said. ”Her dedication doesn’t just fall into responding to calls… Any time there’s an ask or a need, Tracy being a person who’s willing to step up and help out. So, that was worthy of recognition.”

Though she is the first local woman to win the award, that's not why Herman sacrifices time with family and friends to volunteer.

"This award truly is not all about me, it’s about the team I have here in Allenton," she said. "It takes all of us to help the community and I’m just one piece of the puzzle.”

Herman isn't stopping anytime soon, she's currently taking more certification classes to advance her volunteer EMT license to expand her expertise.

