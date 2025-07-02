'I'm amazed': Cleanup crews make rapid progress after Hartford train derailment

HARTFORD, Wis. — Cleanup crews are making significant progress after a train derailed in Hartford.

"I'm amazed that they got it cleaned up so fast," Paul Phillips said. "It hasn't really affected us too much yet because we're good on supplies, but had this been a prolonged shutdown, we would've been scrambling."

Phillips works at ProAmpac, a plastic packaging plant that depends on railway transportation to send and receive their products. He explained that if the train had blocked business for longer than a week, they would have had to rely on semi trucks to deliver their products.

Kenneth Henk of West Bend stopped by to see how cleanup was progressing.

"I can't believe how fast they put things back on the track, back together, and cleared things off," he said. "From the pictures yesterday on the news, until today, the cleanup went really fast."

There's still no word on what caused the train to go off the tracks, but the community is confident the railway will be back to normal soon.

"They're moving right along," Phillips said. "With no trains or anything, it is kind of eerie." He's used to the loud sounds of constant train traffic, and without it, feels odd working near the closed railroad.

Wisconsin and Southern Railroad has not said when they'll be back up and running, but representative Tracie VanBecelaere sent the following statement on Tuesday:

"As of today, all equipment involved in the recent derailment has been successfully re-railed, minimizing any immediate impact to the surrounding community. We are actively working to restore the track and resume service as quickly as possible.

Three team members were in the lead locomotive at the time of the derailment. Two individuals were treated and released, while one remains hospitalized and is receiving care for injuries sustained."

We remain committed to the safety of our team and the communities we serve."

