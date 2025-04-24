'If you don't believe in yourself, who's going to believe in you?': Jackson artist quits day job

SLINGER — Jeff Skomski is an artist from Jackson whose artwork can be seen throughout more and more of Washington County as he focuses on beautifying empty spaces.

Skomski's family friend Chantel Massie emailed TMJ4 News about him and said his story needed to be shared.

"I love good news stories, but he literally quit his job to pursue art—something he loves," Massie said. "I think they're going to fall in love with him, his quirkiness, his outgoingness, and his constant smile. The kid would give his shirt off of his back, and that's just who he is."

Skomski signs his murals as The Dude Incorporated and one of his latest designs can be seen at the Washington County Humane Society.

He recently quit his day job to make art his full-time work, a move some might call risky.

"If you don't believe in yourself, who's going to believe in you?" he said. "After I got my fiancé's blessing to quit my job, I was still kind of on the edge of, 'Do I?' Because I own a house and have all of the adult fun stuff."

The 30-year-old artist said the decision has paid off. He has been commissioned to put up work in West Bend, Jackson, Slinger and has more installations in more popular places.

"I want to see the world as a beautiful place and you have to be the change you want to see in the world," he said. "So, I'm going to change the world one art project at a time."

WCHS plans to use Skomski's mural as a backdrop for people who adopt pets and want to take a picture of their new family member.

"To have that photogenic ending by a local artist who was inspired by our work and what we do is really meaningful," WCHS communications specialist Joe Poczkalski said. "We hope that it will inspire more adoptions and more photos."

Skomski said it is inspirational to see his work used this way.

"I have to stop and buffer every couple of minutes just to take it all in," he said. "It's extraordinary. I never thought I would be here right now."

The next big project he's planning to pursue is a painting on West Bend's river walk.

