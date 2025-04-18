Ice Age Trail volunteers need help maintaining Washington County paths

WEST BEND, Wis. — Mark Muellenbach has found his retirement paradise on the Ice Age Trail in Washington County, where he trades computer screens for pruning shears and digital mice for trail maintenance.

"In my retirement, this is my new cubicle. After years of chasing a digital mouse," says Muellenbach, who coordinates Ice Age Trail volunteers in Slinger and West Bend.

As spring weather arrives, Muellenbach and his team are looking for additional volunteers to help maintain the natural beauty of the trails.

"We're open for business!" he exclaims while clearing branches along the path.

Muellenbach has managed Washington County's Ice Age Trails for a decade, finding fulfillment in outdoor work after his previous career.

"I love listening to the birds, the rustle of wind in the trees. I need to be physically active after pushing a mouse for decades," he explains.

The volunteer work is essential for keeping the trails accessible. Without volunteers, fallen branches and overgrowth would quickly reclaim the walking paths that so many enjoy.

Linda Lindgren and Marlene Ziemer are among the trail's regular users, hiking together three times weekly. They find peace and rejuvenation in the natural setting.

"It does bring me peace. I really love nature," Lindgren says.

Ziemer adds, "It's just really really wonderful to be out here."

The appeal of volunteering comes naturally to Lindgren. "It's important enough for me to want to volunteer because you want to be a part of it, a part of being something beautiful," she says.

Both women appreciate the unique features of Washington County's trails, including the fresh air, diverse landscape, and lake views.

"It's just so beautiful out here. I mean I do have a membership to Planet Fitness, but I prefer to be out here," Ziemer notes.

The Ice Age Trail program offers various volunteer opportunities, from weekly maintenance to special projects. Volunteers can help paint signs, remove invasive plants, and participate in group hikes.

"There's always something to do. In Washington County we put over 2,000 hours in to maintain 45 miles of trail. Volunteers are everything. We have over 1,000 statewide and about 100 active volunteers here in Washington County," Muellenbach says.

