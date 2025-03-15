'I wake up hopeful': Richfield woman's support dog missing nearly one month

RICHFIELD, Wis. — A Richfield woman living with anxiety and panic attacks is still searching for her emotional support black Lab, who went missing from her home in February.

The puppy's name is Bear. He is 1 1/2 years old and weighs 55 pounds.

Sierra Pellegrini Lisa Kwiat's daughter Sierra Pellegrini is looking for her lost emotional support dog

"He can feel when I'm feeling down or anxious, and he comes right up to my lap and lays his head on me," Sierra Pellegrini said. "I wake up in the morning very, very hopeful every day. As the day goes on, it kind of plummets."

Bear ran off into the woods near Pellegrini's Richfield home on Woodland Drive and Willow Creek Road at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19. She said he got out while her family was working on interior construction, saw an animal, and took off after it.

She, her mother, Lisa Kwiat, their neighbors, and strangers have all been searching for Bear ever since.

"We did a lot of driving around in our cars, going on every street in the area, probably in a five- to seven-mile radius," Kwiat said. "We just hope that by you guys coming out and letting us tell our story, that helps us out a little more."

The two women put out fliers, yard signs, called law enforcement officers and veterinarians, searched via drones, and hiked by foot to find the missing puppy.

Pellegrini is offering a $900 reward for whoever returns Bear home or to a veterinarian safely — no questions asked.

"He has a very loving home," she said. "Just because he ran away from home doesn't mean we don't care about him or that he wasn't being supervised."

If you see Bear or have any information, you can contact Pellegrini through her email, sierrapellegrini@gmail.com, or on her Facebook page titled Let's Get Bear Home.

