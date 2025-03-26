‘I put my heart and soul into this’: Richfield woman opens Golf and Sports Bar in Washington County

RICHFIELD, Wis. — Despite seeing more men running golf simulators and participating in the sport, Connie Neibauer followed her dream to open Par Tee Time Golf & Sports Bar in Washington County.

“I believe it is pretty much a male-dominated field, just as many things are in the world and in sports,” she said. “I believe that a woman can do it.”

Neibauer opened her business in January. She always wanted to be her own boss. Previously, she worked in restaurants and in the construction industry as a project manager.

“I think if you’re strong enough and you know what you’re doing, a female deserves to own something just as much,” she said. “I’d say do it! Take the challenge and go for it. You’re never going to know until you do it, so do it!”

Female and male golfers alike said the boss title suits Neibauer.

“One hundred percent,” Lisa Forseth said. “She knows what she wants, how to get things done and she does it so well. Her talents are endless.”

“I don’t think anybody works harder,” Patty Syke said. “I was once in a field with mostly men. She matches up with anybody and everybody.”

Neibauer knows her customers appreciate the new establishment that she designed, built and finished herself.

“I put my heart and soul into this before we even opened and I have ever since in a different aspect,” she said. “So, it makes me feel just proud. People are very supportive and it’s impressive.”

She said women can and should pursue passions and become their own bosses.

“If you’re a woman, you shouldn’t be discouraged in business or in anything,” Neibauer said. “It’s just another thing to fight for. Be positive and go forward. If you stay positive and you have a dream, go for it.”

Par Tee Time Golf & Sports Bar is located at N95 W25901 County Road Q, Richfield, Wisconsin.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip