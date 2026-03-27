'I am enraged': Family sues Washington Co. after son dies by suicide in jail despite mental health warnings

A family is suing Washington County and members of its jail staff. Their federal lawsuit claims red flags were disregarded before an inmate took his own life.

Nathan Rosas, 28, died last fall, sparking outrage from his parents. They say their son should never have been moved to the general population area of the Washington County jail.

Despite jail staff documenting concerns about Nathan's mental health, jail records show he was taken off suicide watch one week before his death.

Sean and Michelle Rosas knew their son struggled with his mental health.

Watch: Family sues Washington Co. after son dies by suicide in jail despite mental health warnings

Family sues Washington Co. after son dies by suicide in jail despite mental health warnings

"When he came out of the Navy, I think that's when Michelle and I really noticed a change," Sean said.

Provided by Rosas' family Nathan Rosas

They never had a chance to say goodbye as they lived states away.

"I wasn't able to be there to hold his hand as he was dying. I couldn't get there in time," Michelle said. "As a mother, I am enraged at the way that my child was treated.”

Nathan's parents consider the timeline leading up to his death to be troubling.

"If these people had done their jobs, Nathan would not have died," Michelle said.

Court records show Nathan was placed in a mental health institute on September 17, 2025, after asking Grafton police officers to take his life. He was released, but 10 days later, he was arrested and charged with battery in an incident involving his roommates.

While being screened at the jail on September 27, records show Nathan "confirmed that he was continuing to struggle with thoughts of suicide." An officer wrote that Nathan "seems very mentally unstable."

Jail documents show Nathan was placed on suicide watch. Three days later, a jail counselor recommended keeping him there.

The next day, on October 1, court documents say he was taken off suicide watch because he denied having a "'specific' suicidal 'plan'." On October 7, Nathan died by suicide.

"I guess I cannot comprehend how professionals who are supposed to be trained to be aware of this and to keep people safe—I cannot understand how they were able to ignore this," Michelle said.

Civil rights attorney Oliver Nelson represents Sean and Michelle.

"I have never seen a case like this where the cries for help were so loud, and so consistent, and so disturbing," Nelson said.

Provided by Rosas' family Nathan Rosas and Sean Rosas

The lawsuit alleges Washington County jail staff didn't follow department policies, resulting in a wrongful death. Nelson says one policy prohibits staff from booking inmates into the jail "who show obvious signs of mental illness." Instead, court documents show they are supposed to be treated at a medical or mental healthcare facility first.

A second policy requires suicidal inmates to be placed on "intensive supervision."

"The system failed Nathan, and we want the system to change so that no other parents have to experience what we have experienced," Michelle said.

Washington County declined TMJ4’s interview request, saying it does not comment on pending lawsuits.

This story was reported on-air by investigative journalist Ben Jordan and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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