I-41 southbound down to one lane near County Road Q in Washington County

Crash on I-41 southbound near County Road Q in Washington County
Posted at 6:19 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 07:19:12-04

I-41 southbound is down to one lane near County Road Q in Washington County near the Waukesha County line.

The Germantown Police Department is dealing with a crash there.

The lane closures are expected to last about two hours.

