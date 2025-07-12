High levels of lead found in West Bend private wells

WEST BEND, Wis. — West Bend officials have found high levels of lead in water from private wells during random sampling of homes, according to a city press release.

The city reports that homes with private wells built before 1984 run the highest risk of having elevated lead levels, which pose health risks for young children and pregnant women.

"West Bend’s water supply, water mains, and finished drinking water do not contain lead," communications director Kali Thiel said. "Although the City is not the source of lead, the Water Utility conducts regular testing to help identify and inform homeowners of potential risks.

JoAnn Fiedler lives in West Bend and filters her city water through a dual system she purchased in 2015 for $3,000.

"It's a big ease of mind now," she said. "It's a big weight off of the shoulders not worrying. When you both have health issues already it's just one less thing to worry about."

She and her mother are both living with cancer.

Fiedler wasn't aware that private wells were a concern for West Bend residents and noted that most people within city limits use city water, which is not affected by this issue.

She expressed concerns about the clarity of the study's findings.

"I think their communication is lacking," Fiedler said. "I haven't read anything lately about water until you brought it up... at least somebody is going around asking about it."

When asked which specific homes they tested, city officials were unable to provide an immediate answer, but said they would follow up next week. Their press release encouraged anyone with questions about reducing lead exposure to contact West Bend Water Utility at 262-335-5040.

