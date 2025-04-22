HUBERTUS, Wis. — Holy Hill Basilica and Shrine honored Pope Francis' legacy of joy, hope and helping others during Monday mass.

Many members in attendance were emotional during the services following the news that the pope had passed away.

"His spirit will continue, and I think no matter what happens," Fr. Mark DeVilis said. "Whoever the next pope is, he will still be walking along with us on this journey."

Marcus Aarsvold Fr. Mark DaVelis the rector at Holy Hills

Monday's homily focused on hope, joy and how Pope Francis helped people who felt marginalized and excluded.

"He himself went to prisons and washed the feet of prisoners on Holy Thursday," Rev. Daniel Chowning said. "The list goes on and on of what he did."

Watch: Holy Hill community remembers Pope Francis' message

Holy Hill parishioners react to Pope's death

Fr. DeVilis said Francis' was an inspiration for other faith leaders.

"He wasn't afraid to get dirty. Some of the things that he said were controversial, but they were all done within his heart," he said. "Reaching out to people to bring them the good news and bring them Christ. This whole year of hope is, as he said is to bring people to an encounter with a merciful and loving God, which we celebrate."

Marcus Aarsvold 'Have hope, joy, and mercy on each other': Holy Hill community remembers Pope Francis' message

Holy Hill parishioner Kim Geisler said she would like to see the church become more conservative with new leadership, but that the pope's message should continue to inspire others.

"Have hope, joy, and mercy on each other and on the church. Stop with the judgment," she said. "There is too much judgment in this world. We need to come together, be more loving and accepting of each other."

The Catholic community will spend nine days mourning Pope Francsi, a funeral will be held in Rome and then the cardinals will go into conclave to select a new pope.

