Hartford Union High School District parents call for transparency and unity in superintendent search

HARTFORD, Wis. — The Hartford Union High School District is looking for a new superintendent and is asking the community to weigh in on the process.

"If you have any concerns, you need to fill out the survey," parent Louise Schrunk said. "It is your time to actually tell us what you're looking for."

She said parents are excited for a new superintendent to take over.

"I think transparency is something that has been lacking," she said. "For sure, we need someone who is willing to have the tough conversations with the constituents and the district. It just hasn't happened in a few years, and that's really key."

The previous superintendent resigned in April after notably taking a leave of absence, attempting contract renewals that the community pushed back against, and during a time when some worried about teacher retention.

"Why are we losing really good teachers? What is going on at the high school?" Schrunk said. "I think that was that 'aha' moment where people were finally starting to talk about things they knew were happening but didn't want to say."

The district posted a survey online that it wants community members to fill out, asking what skills, experience, and values the new superintendent should have.

"We would like a superintendent who has good communication skills and can bring the community together," parent Ian Gronback said. "Not just Hartford Union High School, but Joint One and the entire community as a whole."

"We are all in this together," Schrunk said. "We have to feel that our superintendent is right alongside us."

The online survey is due by 5 pm on Tuesday, May 6.

