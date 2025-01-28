HARTFORD, Wis. — The Hartford Union High School District renewed Athletic and Activities Director Steve Helm's position after hundreds advocated against eliminating his role.
Last week, HUHS Superintendent Jeff Walters' proposal not to renew Helm's contract was made public, inspiring 450 people to show up and speak out against the proposal on Monday night.
"This is not what's best for kids," mother Jenny Guillen said. "Mr. Helm is Mr. Hartford. He lives, breathes, and eats being an Oriole. He has invested himself in this community and made himself a face of this community. He goes above and beyond."
Parents and students packed into the auditorium, with some sitting outside the room when all the seats filled up. Many wore shirts with the words "I Stand With Mr. Helm" embroidered on the front and back.
Watch: Hartford school board extends athletic director's contract after community support
"There are a lot of people on Helms' side, especially by the shirts we wall made," HUHS senior Dane Meinerz said. "I hope they see that."
Attendees said Helms helped pass a recent referendum, makes a difference in student life daily, and deserves to keep his job.
Helms declined to comment before the meeting took place.
Superintendent Walters declined an interview but shared the following statement:
"I deeply value and respect our community's engagement and their public comments. While I cannot speak about personnel issues, I do want to provide clarity about the process.
The issuance of a preliminary notice of administrative contract non-renewal is a procedural step, not a final decision.
My commitment remains focused on fairness, integrity, and making informed recommendations to best serve our district, no matter how difficult they may be."