Hartford firefighters rescue 3 from fire at Chinese restaurant

HARTFORD, Wis. — Crews with the Hartford Fire Department rescued three people from a fire that officials believe started in the basement of a Chinese restaurant.

Crews responded just after 9 a.m. Thursday, March 20, to the building near Main and Jackson.

According to the Hartford fire chief, the fire may have started in the basement of the Pearl of Canton Asian Cuisine, which shares a building with the apartment complex upstairs.

Officials said they rescued two people from the apartments and one person who was trying to put out the fire in the basement.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

