TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — Spectators at the 80th US Women's Open are finding innovative solutions to enjoy the championship despite the challenging terrain at Erin Hills.

Camille Veltri wasn't going to let her back and leg pain stop her from attending the prestigious golf tournament.

"You need to see more women out here and people supporting women," Veltri said.

She called the course ahead of time, provided her driver's license, and was able to ride a scooter from hole to hole at no cost.

Check out: Golf fans find creative ways to navigate lengthy Erin Hills course at US Women's Open

Golf fans find creative ways to navigate lengthy Erin Hills course at US Women's Open

"It's a little bumpy on the grass, but it works!" she said. "They really should have more bathrooms though."

For spectators who need a break from walking, the course offers various options to rest without missing the action.

"The best thing is, if you're hungry and you want to eat, you can sit right there and watch it on the screen!" Veltri said.

Dave and Elaine Goss, golf fans from Brookfield who have attended numerous major golf events in Wisconsin, emphasized the length of the course-5.75 miles through the straight.

Marcus Aarsvold Dave and Elaine Goss are golf fans from Brookfield who recommend comfortable walking shoes and hydration when it comes to enjoying the 80th U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course.

"It's a long course," Dave said. "I think you can play one of the longest in the United States here if they set it up that way."

The couple offered simple advice for attendees navigating the expansive grounds.

"It's all about the shoes! Comfy shoes! That's it!" Elaine said."You know you're going to have to hike, so shoes are really important, water, which we're attempting to fill."

Staying hydrated is another key recommendation from experienced spectators.

Elaine, Dave and Veltri agree that with proper preparation, the combination of the course and competition makes for an ideal summer experience in Wisconsin.

"The weather is perfect! Elaine said. "Where else could we be?"

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip