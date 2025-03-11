GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Hunting is now allowed throughout Wilderness Park in Germantown. The Village Board of Trustees voted to permit hunting in the wetland area in the northeast part of Germantown.

Marty Peck has lived near Wilderness Park for more than 30 years.

Marcus Aarsvold Marty Peck is not thrilled with Germantown allowing hunting at Wilderness Park

“I’ve enjoyed hunting, but I certainly don’t need to do it in my backyard,” he said. “It’s not the right place for it, I don’t think.”

Peck said he is against allowing more hunting near his home because of the gunshot noises.

“There is nothing to me that’s more upsetting than having shots ring out nearby,” he said. “You don’t know who’s shooting, where they’re shooting, and where they’re aiming. It’s just unnerving. It drives me nuts.”

Tom Stauffacher has also lived near Wilderness Park for 30 years and said he does not mind if more people hunt there.

Marcus Aarsvold Tom Stauffacher is okay with Germantown allowing hunting at Wilderness Park

“It’s nothing that concerns me, and I don’t think it’ll be of any concern to me in the future,” he said. “I don’t really see it being a problem. I don’t see it as being of any danger to anybody because it is very isolated.”

He also said the sport isn’t as popular as it used to be and that he hears gunshots less frequently.

Both Stauffacher and Peck said the wetland area is not ideal for hunters.

Marcus Aarsvold Germantown community shares mixed reaction to village allowing hunting at Wilderness Park

The village put out a survey on social media on Feb. 28 asking how the community felt about the potential for more hunting. They voted in favor of allowing more hunting on the grounds in March.

Previously, other sections of the 200-acre Wilderness Park allowed hunting, and now all of the space allows it.

