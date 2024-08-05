First case West Nile virus activity detected in Washington County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the first West Nile virus infections have been detected in the state.

A healthy blood donor from Washington County completed a blood screening that came back positive for West Nile, and a dead bird from Chippewa County also tested positive for the virus.

The blood donor is not considered a positive human case because the person never developed any symptoms of West Nile virus, which are required to be labeled a "probable" or "confirmed" case.

Both infections confirm that there are West Nile carrying mosquitoes in the state that can transmit the virus to other animals and people.

"We still need to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites even as summer winds down," said State Health Officer Paula Tran in a statement. "While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at higher risk for significant illness."

West Nile virus is spread to humans, birds and other animals through bites from infected mosquitoes. The risk of contracting West Nile continues until the frost.

Those mosquitoes acquire the infection by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person.

