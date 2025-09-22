FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Field Teams to open in Villages of Richfield and Germantown

WEST BEND, Wis. — Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) field teams from FEMA will open next week in the Village of Richfield and the Village of Germantown.

The DSAs will have representatives available to help with FEMA applications from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Monday, Sept. 22, through Friday, Sept. 26.

DSA teams support disaster survivors by helping them apply for federal assistance, identifying immediate needs, and providing referrals to community resources.

The DSA field teams will be located at:

Richfield Fire Station #1, 4166 Hubertus Road, Hubertus

Germantown Village Hall, N112W17001 Mequon Rd, Germantown

Washington County residents and businesses impacted by the August flooding can receive in-person guidance on the application process and available resources at the Joint Disaster Recovery Center. Business hours are from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closing date of the centers will be announced at a later date.

Agencies available onsite to assist with flood-related questions and processes include:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Small Business Administration (SBA)

Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM)

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department

Washington County Land Use and Natural Resources

Washington County Health and Human Services

Visit the Washington County website for more information.

