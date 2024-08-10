'Extremely disheartening': Parent shares disgust over Kewaskum daycare worker accused of child abuse

KEWASKUM — A 20-year-old daycare worker is accused of child abuse after a lengthy investigation by the Kewaskum Police Department, Washington County Child Protective Services, and the Department of Children and Families.

The police department received information back on July 23 over possible physical abuse of a child at Forever Friends Learn Center.

TMJ4 News Forever Friends Learning Center

Police said the owner agreed to shut down the daycare while they investigated the situation, speaking with children and adults.

That led them to arrest the woman and refer charges to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

She is expected to face two counts of physical abuse of a child and two counts of failure to report abuse.

The police department is also requesting a charge of failure to report the abuse against the owner of the facility.

TMJ4 News Forever Friends Learning Center

Richard lives just across the street from the center and has become used to hearing the sounds of children playing and having fun.

“It's nice to listen to the kids,” said Richard. “They're going to be our future.”

Watch: Parent shares disgust over Kewaskum daycare worker accused of child abuse

Parent shares disgust over Kewaskum day care worker accused of child abuse

For the past two weeks, his home has faced a silent playground and an empty building due to the investigation.

“I was surprised,” said Richard. “Shocked to see a young person like that, but I didn't ever think it would happen here..never… not in this quiet town.”

TMJ4 News Richard lives across the street and was shocked to learn of the news.

TMJ4 News spoke with a parent anonymously who had children in the daycare. They learned of the investigation just before the shutdown last month.

“My wife has had to be taken off work, essentially, take a voluntary layoff to watch the kids this summer because they don't have school,” said the parent.

That left the couple scrambling as all of the surrounding daycares were filled up.

“It’s been extremely difficult trying to manage work and watching the kiddos,” said the parent.

It’s an added stress they never thought they’d have to face.

“It's just extremely disheartening at the end of the day,” said the parent.

TMJ4 News expects to learn more about the situation once the charges are officially filed next week.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip