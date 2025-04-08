'Everything she has obtained has been earned': KK Arnold's community reacts to her NCAA championship win

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Those close to Germantown native and NCAA women's basketball champion KK Arnold shared that teamwork, hard work and a positive attitude helped her find success.

Kamorea "KK" Arnold's mother, Kim Arnold, is still in Tampa, Florida, processing her daughter's big win.

"It's not just about basketball. This is a life lesson for every athlete that is in this," Kim said. "For KK specifically, I am just so proud that she has embraced both the challenges that have come with it as well as the success that has come with it."

KK's Germantown High School coach, Matt Stuve, said he is not surprised she made it to the Final Four and then won the whole thing. Beyond basketball, he said she puts her teammates first.

"She's always trying to make the team better, not just from a performance standpoint, but from a culture standpoint," he said. "So she's the kind of kid that lifts your whole program in any way that she can, and that's why people love to play with her."

Stuve said her success is partially due to the way she was raised. KK's mother attested that their family instilled a "teamwork makes the dream work mentality" since day one.

"That does not mean that you are taking a second seat to anyone. That just means that you are putting the team or the group over yourself, right?" she said. "Everything she has obtained has been earned."

Kim said the family hopes to go on a vacation and take a few weeks to rest when the school year ends, before KK starts preparing for the next season.

