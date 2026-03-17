ERIN, Wis. – The Town of Erin's St. Patrick's Day parade is moving forward despite heavy snow, with organizers and businesses spending the day shoveling, plowing and adjusting plans to keep a 46-year tradition alive.

The parade will travel 1.5 miles along Highway K, ending at Highway 167, with about 20 floats and thousands of spectators expected.

Watch: Erin community keeps St. Patrick’s tradition alive despite heavy snow and frigid cold

Erin community keeps St. Patrick’s tradition alive despite heavy snow and frigid cold

Derek Wilcox, owner of Erin's Irish Inn and Pub — the only business located directly on the parade route and one of the main organizers — spent the day clearing snow from the area to prepare for the celebration. He said he remembers watching the parade with his family as a kid and believes this will be the coldest and snowiest St. Patrick's Day parade he has ever experienced in Erin.

"We have this really rich heritage. A lot of the town folks are Irish settlers," Wilcox said.

Despite the conditions, Wilcox said the spirit of the event remains strong.

"It's going to be like a Packer game in December, right? So it's not ideal weather for March 17, but there's people that have taken off work months in advance to this, and it's just kind of that tradition where everyone enjoys doing year after year, and a little snow is not going to stop anyone," Wilcox said.

While some businesses dropped out due to the weather, others adapted. Greg Alft with Forward Financial Group said his group had to change course after their usual float became buried under the snow.

"We had to shift plans because of the weather. You know, right now we use a 32 foot, real landscape trailer, and right now it's covered under 18 inches of snow," Alft said.

Alft said his staff will still be dressed in their leprechaun gear and will participate via a party bus instead.

"We're doing the best we can with it, and hopefully bring a little green to this land of white right now," Alft said.

At Erin's Irish Inn and Pub, a tent has already been set up outside ahead of the event. Wilcox said he is hopeful the county will replow Highway K before the parade to ensure enough space for floats and spectators. Porta-potties are also expected to be placed outside early on the morning of the parade.

"Everyone's Irish on St Patrick's Day," Wilcox said.

The pub opens at 7 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m., and spectators are encouraged to find parking along the route before the road closes at approximately 10 a.m.

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