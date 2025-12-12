Emergency crews responds to vehicle fire near Germantown

State Patrol have blocked off an area around Spring Valley and Division near Germantown following a vehicle fire on Friday morning.

First responders were still on the scene when a TMJ4 crew first arrived around 12 p.m.

WATCH: Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire near Germantown

Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire near Germantown

There is no additional information in regards to the status of the driver or how the incident occurred.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip