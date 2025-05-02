WEST BEND, Wis. — Jessica Kroening will serve 30 days in Washington County jail and pay a $1,700 fine for her involvement in deer poaching that spanned across Washingtong, Fon du Lac and Dodge counties last year.

In court, the 37-year-old Brownsville woman remained calm as she heard the sentencing, despite Judge Sandra Giernoth scolding her attitude throughout the legal proceedings.

Kroening was convicted of one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child and one misdemeanor count of party to a crime of illegally shining a deer.

Watch: Deer poaching mother will serve 30 days in Washington County jail

Deer poaching mother will serve 30 days in Washington County jail

When the crimes occurred, she lived in Campbellsport in Fon Du Lac County where three minors were also charged in juvenile court. Fon du Lac County Juvenile Court does no divulge the results of those cases given the suspects were minors—the court did confirm the cases are closed.

Kroening's defense attorney argued she should serve no jail time, claiming all she did was hold up a flashlight one time and she did not know someone was going to shoot a deer from her car.

"Ma'am it had to be obvious what was going on for that period of time," Washington County Judge Sandra Giernoth said. "You simply chose not to intervene."

Kroening and her attorney declined to comment on Friday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip