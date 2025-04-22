TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. — Coworkers are rallying to support the family of a man who was killed in a crash Friday night in Washington County.

TMJ4 News confirmed that 46-year-old George Baumann is the motorcyclist who died in a collision with an Amazon van that was backing up around 8:30 p.m. It happened on Jackson Drive near County Trunk NN in the Town of Jackson, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Despite life-saving efforts, Baumann died at the scene. The other driver was released.

Andrea Baumann TMJ4 has learned George Baumann was the motorcylist who was killed after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Jackson on Friday April 18, 2025.

"It was pretty devastating to find out," Pat Kopp, president of PFlow Industries, told TMJ4.

Baumann worked at PFlow Industries in the mechanical design group drawing layouts of where their equipment would go inside buildings.

Watch: Coworkers rally to support family after fatal crash in Washington County

Coworkers rally to support family after fatal crash in Washington County

"I would describe George as incredibly intelligent, creative, a very larger-than-life kind of a personality," Koppa stated. "I think he was a good teammate. He's bringing treats for the engineering department on regular occasions."

Baumann's wife Andrea also works at PFlow Industries. The couple has two young children.

Andrea, who Koppa described as bright and kind, asked her work family to speak on their behalf.

Andrea Baumann George Baumann and his wife Andrea

"I went to see her. We had a long hug. She's being very strong," Koppa said. "She was shocked by the suddenness of it."

Once Koppa informed the team, coworkers stepped up to help by organizing a fundraiser and a food collection for the family.

"A single parent still taking care of two kids. She's going to have a challenge like any single parent would, but she's been sort of thrust into that position," Koppa said.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Amazon sent TMJ4 the following statement:

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts and sympathies are with those involved. We’re supporting the Delivery Service Partner and the Washington County Sheriff's Office as they investigate."

You can find the fundraiser for the Baumann family here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip