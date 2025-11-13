Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cousins Subs in West Bend, Kewaskum host food bank fundraiser Thursday

Mason, Alexandria
WEST BEND, Wis. — Two locally owned Cousins Subs restaurants in West Bend and Kewaskum will rally the community on Thursday to support Washington County food banks.

Franchisee Keith Novotny will donate $1 from every sub sold that day, with local businesses pledging to match the donation multiple times over, bringing the total contribution to at least $8 per sub.

“Food banks are working harder than ever to meet the needs of families in our community,” said Novotny. “This effort shows how much we can accomplish when local businesses and neighbors come together for a common cause.

Participating locations:
• Cousins Subs – 437 W Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095
• Cousins Subs – 1010 Fond du Lac Ave., Kewaskum, WI 53040

