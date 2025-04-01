CELEBRATING 25 YEARS: Hartford’s Central Middle School theatre troupe to perform The Lion King Jr.

HARTFORD, Wis. — The Curtain Call Theatre Troupe will present its 25th spring musical at Central Middle School in April with a performance of The Lion King Jr.

The director, volunteers, and middle school actors reflected on 25 years of musical theater during technical rehearsal Monday night.

Marcus Aarsvold Curtain Call Theatre Troupe celebrates 25th spring musical at Central Middle School in Hartford

Costumer Tryna Meyer emailed TMJ4's Wash. Co. reporter Marcus Aarsvold to share that her troupe is putting on a fan-favorite musical to honor their quarter-century run.

Marcus Aarsvold Tryna Meyer is a volunteer costume designer for Curtain Call Theatre Troupe at Central Middle School in Hartford

“I live vicariously through the kids. I’m a closeted actor, I guess," Meyer said. “I think it’s an inspirational thing that they’ve done with these kids. Just to give them something to look forward to, something that is fun, learning, and growing.”

The cast and crew of middle school students, volunteers, and parents are currently blocking the show.

Marcus Aarsvold Curtain Call Theatre Troupe celebrates 25th spring musical at Central Middle School in Hartford

"I'm excited," McKenzie Murray said. "This is my first actual musical where I’m in a main role, but I’m also very nervous."

Director, troupe owner, and choir teacher Juliana Geraghy said nerves are good. She knows how to try to harness the nerves and energy for their performance. She grew up in Hartford and took over the troupe that her mother started over 25 years ago—the group took a two-year break during COVID.

“I can’t believe it’s been that many years," Geraghy said. "It really doesn’t feel like I’ve been doing it that long. When I look back at posters and I count them, it’s crazy how many shows that’s been.”

Marcus Aarsvold Juliana Geraghty is the Curtain Call Theatre Troupe musical director at Central Middle School in Hartford

The troupe does not cut anyone, so if one auditions, they will get to perform on stage.

In an age where it seems some arts programs are being cut, Geraghy said the way her club raises its own money and the community's love for theater keeps the show alive.

"Yes, there are art programs being cut, but we have a really supportive community here," she said. "So, they would always fight for us if that came to be.”

The children are in rehearsal mode but excited to showcase their talents on opening night, April 25, at 7 p.m.

Marcus Aarsvold Curtain Call Theatre Troupe celebrates 25th spring musical at Central Middle School in Hartford

“I just really love being on stage," Sophia Geraghty said. "You’re being loud and nobody’s telling you to be quiet. You can be loud. I just like making people laugh."

The show closes May 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

