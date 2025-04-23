WEST BEND — Brownsville woman Jessica Korening pleaded guilty to being a party to a crime in the illegal killing of deer in Washington, Fon du Lac and Dodge counties.

The 37-year-old woman could serve up to 15 months in prison and pay up to $12,000 in fines.

Watch: Brownsville woman pleads guilty in deer poaching scheme

Plea deal reached in Washington County deer poaching case

Court records show she is accused of killing more than 100 deer in 2024, shining a light at them from a car while accompanied by three minors who shot them. According to the criminal complaint, she and the three teens harvested the deer heads and left some of the bodies to rot after shooting them from their car.

Marcus Aarsvold Brownsville woman pleads guilty in deer poaching scheme

Kroening also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

As part of her plea deal, she was not charged with a third count of resisting a conservation warden, though that charge will be read in court and could contribute to the judge's sentence.

Kroening is due back in Washington County court at 2 p.m. May 2 for a sentence hearing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip