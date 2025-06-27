Beloved Hartford dry cleaner seeks new ownership after 50+ years of business

HARTFORD, Wis. — A beloved Washington County business is looking for new ownership after serving the community for more than five decades.

Hartford Cleaners has been a staple in the community since 1930, with 85-year-old Jerry Wannow currently at the helm. Now, he's hoping to find someone to continue the family business tradition.

"When you get to be close to 90 are you going to be able to do everything?" he said. "I'm still climbing ladders fixing pipes and I'm surprised I can still do it."

Wannow and his wife Carole took over the family-run business in 1969. After Carole passed away in 2019 following a battle with cancer, he has continued operating the business but is now looking toward its future.

"Well, you know at my age I have to think about it because every day I get up, I look into the mirror to make sure I know who I am," Wannow said.

Marcus Aarsvold Jerry Wannow has owned and operated Hartford Cleaners since 1969.

After 50 years as a dry cleaner, he has witnessed significant changes in Hartford, including population growth but a decline in family-owned businesses.

"They were all small, they all knew their customers," he said. "Now today with the big box stores, you don't know anybody."

The impact of Hartford Cleaners extends beyond its own walls. Down the street, Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home relies on Wannow's work, where professional clothing care is essential.

"I appreciate that it's a family run business." funeral director Greg Ledesma said. "It's not some computer that I pick up the phone and it's an automated answering service that tells me they'll get back to me."

Ledesma has also witnessed too many small businesses close and hopes another family can take over for Wannow.

Marcus Aarsvold Greg Ledesma is a funeral director at Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home.

"You will walk in there and he knows you," Ledesma said. "He knows your name. You are not a number. You have that feel that you belong, you're important and your clothes are going to be well taken care of."

Wannow remains grateful for his loyal customer base he built over the years.

"It feels good that these people do appreciate that we're here," he said. "They always have and the town has always been good to us."

His goal is to hand off the business and mentor the new owners.

Marcus Aarsvold Jerry Wannow hopes to find someone who will maintain the personal touch that has made Hartford Cleaners a beloved community institution since 1969.

"I would really like it if it could stay to be a dry cleaner," he said. "I really would."

People interested in purchasing the dry cleaner can reach out to Wannow's realtor Julie Bushman at 262-366-1550 or julie@list2sellwi.com.

