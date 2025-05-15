Barista with Down Syndrome thrives at inclusive Slinger coffee shop

SLINGER, Wis. — A coffee business that started as a mobile operation out of a van, moved into a brick-and-mortar stor has now expanded even more in Slinger. Sippie Hippie isn't just serving up specialty drinks – they're creating an inclusive workplace for people of all abilities.

Natalie Cleland works as an independent barista at the shop, handling everything from the cash register to the espresso machine. She's also living with Down Sydrome.

"I really am more confident," she said. "I really like steaming the milk, brewing the coffee and to me it's relaxing."

Marcus Aarsvold Sippie Hippie coffee shop expands with inclusive mission



Natalie also creates specialty drinks, including her latest concoction called "The Grinch," inspired by the movie.

The business is built on a foundation of inclusion, with owners who deliberately hire people of all abilities and involve them in business decisions.

Marcus Aarsvold Becky Cleland's daughter is living with Down Syndrome and works at Sippie Hippie

"When decisions are made, they ask them, 'What do you think? How do you think we should decorate this? How do you think we should do this?'" Natalie's mother Becky Cleland said. "They include them so they feel like they are a part of this business."

Co-owner Josh Taylir brings valuable experience to the business, having previously taught students living with special needs. Now he helps them find employment and support after high school.

Marcus Aarsvold Josh Taylir co-owns Sippie Hippie

"Our main goal is to welcome anybody in," Taylir said. "We all have a place in this world. It doesn't matter who you are, where you came from, what your abilities are, there is a place somewhere for everybody."

The Washington County community has embraced the concept, supporting Sippie Hippie enough to enable their expansion. The business now plans to open a cocktail lounge inside their facility on May 30.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

