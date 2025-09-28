54-year-old dead in motorcycle crash, Washington County Sheriff says

TOWN OF POLK — According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old man from the Village of Richfield has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Officials say the crash happened on Saturday, September 27th, around 8:38 p.m. on Highway 175 at Hillside Rd. in the Town of Polk.

Once first responders arrived on scene, they took over life-saving measures being performed by bystanders. The sheriff’s office says the 54-year-old died on scene.

After initial investigation, officials say, the motorcyclist was traveling south on Hy 175 as the passenger vehicle stopped facing north on Hillside Rd. at the stop sign at Hy 175. The driver of the passenger vehicle failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign to the southbound motorcycle and entered the intersection. The driver of the passenger vehicle collided with the motorcycle.

This crash, which is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office Reconstruction Unit, marks the 6th fatal crash in the county this year.

