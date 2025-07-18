21-year-old woman killed in Hartford car crash

HARTFORD, Wis. — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in the Town of Hartford, according to authorities.
The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of Highway K and Kettle Moraine Road.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened after the driver turned right onto Highway K east of the intersection on the south side of the road.
Investigators have not released the woman's name but did report that she is from Hartford.
Neighbors say the 55-mile-per-hour road has a history of crashes and can be dangerous.
