HARTFORD, Wis. — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in the Town of Hartford, according to authorities.

The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of Highway K and Kettle Moraine Road.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened after the driver turned right onto Highway K east of the intersection on the south side of the road.

Marcus Aarsvold 21-year-old woman killed in Hartford crash

Investigators have not released the woman's name but did report that she is from Hartford.

Watch: 21-year-old woman killed in Hartford car crash

21-year-old woman killed in Hartford car crash

Neighbors say the 55-mile-per-hour road has a history of crashes and can be dangerous.

TMJ4 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip