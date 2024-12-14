Wisconsin plumber competes in Plumbing National Championship

WALWORTH COUNTY — Tim Quick has been a plumber for 35 years. He started his career as a national champion and hoped to end it that way too.

The plumber from Williams Bay, Walworth County, won an apprentice plumber national championship in 1996. Then 28 years later, he put his national championship belt back on the line.

To get to the national championship was a two-phase process. For 90 days in a row, he needed to answer as many plumbing-related questions as he could in five minutes. The top 20 people moved on to phase 2. Then, he was given a kit of materials and had to put all the pieces together following specific instructions. Judges decided the top 5 assemblies. Then those five made it to the finals.

In October, he flew to Flordia to compete in the Plumbing National Championships hosted by the Elite Trades Championship Series. Five of the country’s finest plumbers were tested on who could install a water heater to a shower and outdoor spigot. They had 90 minutes to get it done. The winner was chosen based on who could do it the fastest, safest, and with the highest overall quality.

James Groh Tim Quick stands in his employer's shop area in Delevan. Quick competed in the Plumbing National Championship in Florida in October 2024.

“I’m very competitive so that was a huge aspect—as much as the nerves are for anybody that’s competing," Quick said.

He thought it was best to end his career the way it started - with a national championship.

Before we get to how he did, it's important to know why the competition was held in the first place.

Other than crowning a champion, the goal is to inspire the next generation of tradespeople. There were multiple championships for various types of trades.

“This competition is kind of a way of exposing the different trades. It’s not just plumbing—it’s heating, it’s auto mechanics, and electrical.”

While Tim has been a plumber for 35 years and is nearing the end of his career, many young people aren't getting in line to replace those soon-to-be-retired plumbers. According to Bloomberg, by 2027 there will be a national shortage of more than half a million plumbers. The competition, Tim, and Tim's employer, Air Systems, hope to change that. Air Systems has plans to work with the Delevan School District to expose students to the trades.

“Get paid to work while you’re learning the trade, and some companies will pay for your schooling," Quick said.

Being a plumber has been a rewarding career for him.

“I’m most proud of the fact that this has been a trade that has provided for my family all my life.”

Plus, it has brought him to two national championships. Now, to the results.

Unfortunately, Quick wasn’t able to defend his title. He said he got dehydrated towards the end of the 90-minute competition.

"I didn't realize it, but that last half hour I was losing my pencil. I couldn't concentrate. I was getting frustrated. My tools were getting stuck on fittings."

Before the competition even started, Quick was contemplating retiring soon.

“Went into this year’s competition in Florida saying if I made it to Florida, I’d be done," he said.

But Quick's competitive spirit may get the best of him.

“Now looking forward to next year to maybe give it a shot again," he said.

He wants to end his career as a champion.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip