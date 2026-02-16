Williams Bay neighbors hope they can park easier with proposed parking time limits

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — Parking near the Green Grocer in Williams Bay can be hard, but it will likely get worse when summer tourists come to town. The village believes a time limit could free up those spaces more efficiently.

Williams Bay's Streets and Highway Committee recommended enforcing an all-day two-hour time limit on the streets immediately surrounding the Green Grocer.

Cars can currently park for an unlimited amount of time south of Highway 67. Jack Jones lives in that area and said the parking traffic has spread to his home after the Green Grocer opened last summer.

"This whole street can wind up being car to car," Jones said. "Sometimes during the summer, we want to leave because it gets so crowded here."

The proposed two-hour parking limit would cover Walworth Street down to Pier 290 and the surrounding neighborhood streets. Residents like Jones would be exempt from the time limit and would receive placards to hang over their rearview mirror.

Casey Tormoen said he knows the struggles of parking as both a Green Grocer customer and a business owner. He is preparing to open a hotel up the street from the grocery store with its own dedicated lot and hopes visitors have an easier time exploring Williams Bay.

"If there's a need to make sure cars aren't parked down here long-term, I think it's probably a good thing."

Jones hopes the village approves the time limit proposal so he can have peace in his neighborhood again.

"I can't print what I was thinking when I heard about it, but I thought it was great," Jones said. "It's like, 'Finally, something is happening.'"

