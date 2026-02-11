Williams Bay drivers prepare for possible changes to 'confusing' Highway 67 intersection

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — When Highway 67 reaches Williams Bay, southbound drivers must hit the brakes while northbound drivers can keep going. The village is considering making drivers in all directions stop instead.

Williams Bay's Streets and Highways Committee believes the three-way intersection of Highway 67 and Geneva Street causes "general confusion for drivers" and is dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists. The committee will meet Thursday morning to consider either an all-way stop at the intersection or installing the village's first stoplight.

Tanya Hynd has lived in Williams Bay for 25 years and works near the Highway 67 intersection as a server for Harpoon Willie's. She said the crossing has given her fits for a long time.

"Over the years, I've had way too many close calls. Probably dozens," Hynd said. "I do have to slam my brakes and honk at cars because sometimes people don't get it."

Tanya Hynd works in Williams Bay near the intersection of Highway 67 and Geneva Road.

Drivers approaching Williams Bay on Highway 67 have to stop, as do drivers coming in from the east on Geneva Street. However, drivers do not have to slow down if they are turning left on Highway 67 north or taking Geneva Street past Highway 67 out of the village.

Carmie Olsen has lived in Williams Bay for her entire life. She said the intersection is not a major issue and believes most problems at the crossing are caused by tourists visiting from Illinois during the summer.

"On the 4th of July weekend, it does get crazy for out-of-towners who don't know the traffic pattern," Olsen said. "It kind of messes with them."

Carmie Olsen has lived in Williams Bay for her whole life.

There is no timetable for when, or if, Williams Bay could install any changes to the Highway 67 intersection.

Hynd hopes for a solution, but remains jaded because of her experience driving through the crossing.

"Something could be done, but will it be worse than what it is?" Hynd said.

Williams Bay drivers prepare for possible changes to 'confusing' Highway 67 intersection

