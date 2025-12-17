Wild raccoon bites diner after falling through restaurant ceiling in Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A raccoon fell through the ceiling at Grand Geneva restaurant and bit a guest, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office shared video of deputies responding to capture the animal after it got into the dining room. Animal control officials said the raccoon had fallen through the ceiling before entering the restaurant's dining area.

The raccoon was tested for rabies before being euthanized, according to authorities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

