Where will you buy Valentine's Day bouquets? Elkhorn florist hopes shoppers chose local arrangements

ELKHORN, Wis. — Local florists like Nikki's Wishing Well look forward to Valentine's Day all year. However, its owner says rising costs on their supplies have become a thorn in their side.
Nikki Kolp took over the downtown Elkhorn flower shop last year after the Wishing Well's original owner retired after more than 40 years of business. She says independent florists are fighting a hard battle against larger competition.
"We can't compete with the larger box stores, we just can't," Kolp said. "However, I do believe we still sell our flowers and our products at very fair prices."
Kolp said the struggle is pronounced this Valentine's Day because of a notable price increase on an irreplaceable part of her arrangements.
"Unfortunately, the price of the roses, since they are a high-demand flower, will be up for the holiday," Kolp said. "Everything else, I'm keeping the same."
The prices are no problem for Chris Clawson, an Elkhorn native who has bought flowers from the Wishing Well since he was a child.
"Stopping into small shops is so much more personable," Clawson said. "The smell is great, and all of the blooms around here sure beat being on a computer."
Kolp hopes more Wisconsinites share Clawson's attitude toward local businesses.
"I enjoy this, I love making the arrangements beautiful," Kolp said. "Elkhorn has been great to me."
