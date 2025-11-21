EAST TROY — Wisconsin’s nine‑day gun deer season opens Nov. 22, and the state’s growing deer herd and fewer hunters in the woods are adding weight to this year’s hunt.

Veteran hunter safety instructor outlines key tips before Wisconsin’s gun deer season

Ken Walbrant, president of the Triangle Sportsmen’s Club in East Troy, has taught hunter safety for nearly 50 years.

“It’s the time of year that really brings me to life,” Walbrant said. “Hunters, I know, are some of the best conservationists I know.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates the statewide deer population is about 1.82 million, up from last year. They also say 463,000 licenses had been sold statewide as of Oct. 31, including 137,000 for gun privileges only.

Ahead of the gun deer season, the DNR is reminding hunters of several key updates and rules for this season.

1. Deer Management Units in the Northern Forest Zone are now habitat‑based rather than county‑based.

The DNR stated that the change enables more accurate tag allocations and improved herd management.

Walbrandt supports the move: “It makes sense that with deer management units based on habitat, you would be able to manage the herd better.”

Hunters should confirm their DMU name or number before applying for antlerless permits.

2. All harvested deer must be registered by 5 p.m. the day after recovery, either online, by phone, or in person.

The DNR said accurate reporting helps guide future management decisions.

Walbrandt added, “For DNR to get a handle on how many deer there are, what age and sex of the deer population, it’s critical.”

3. Identify your target.

Hunters are urged to properly identify what they’re aiming at, as elk occasionally roam into deer zones during the fall breeding season. Shooting an elk without a tag can lead to fines and license revocation.

“You should know what you’re going after, what you’re hunting,” Walbrandt said.

4. Follow safety rules.

The DNR’s core safety guidance, TAB‑K, is:



Treat every gun as if it is loaded,

Always point the muzzle in a safe direction,

Be certain of your target and what is beyond it,

Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

Hunters must also wear at least 50% blaze orange or fluorescent pink above the waist, including head coverings. The DNR advises replacing faded or stained garments to maintain visibility in the field.

5. Give back to the community.

Beyond the hunt, the DNR encourages participation in its deer donation program, which provides venison for Wisconsin food pantries.

In East Troy, Walbrandt’s club sponsors a deer carcass dumpster to help control chronic wasting disease and works with the Lions Club to collect deer hides for charitable use.

Additional regulations and DMU maps are available at the DNR's website.

