UW-Whitewater students start classes after gymnast was shot and killed

WHITEWATER, Wi — Students at UW-Whitewater are facing the harsh reality of losing one of their own. Many said there were multiple moments of silence for student-athlete Kara Welsh on the first day of classes.

Flags on campus were also lowered to half-staff to honor her life and legacy.

"Everyone's connected and together in this,” UW-Whitewater student Taylor Viens explained.

The entire community is mourning the loss of Welsh, who was a business student and nationally recognized gymnast.

“Definitely some grief happening. I mean, it's just really heartbreaking to see that happen and to hear about it,” student Logan Eisenbarth said.

Welsh was shot and killed last Friday. Her death has left many heartbroken.

"It made me really sad because, I mean, I didn't know her. But it's still the fact that, oh my gosh, we're all like all close in age. It's like scary too, because we're all here. But I know that we're like all okay here at the same time,” Viens said.

Students like Viens feel better knowing that the man investigators think is responsible for killing Welsh is behind bars.

Chad Richards, 23, appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge upheld a bond of $1 million, citing a significant flight risk.

Though Richards has not been officially charged, the Whitewater Police Department recommended these charges to the district attorney:

First-degree intentional homicide

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct while armed

Richards is due back in court on Friday, Sept. 6.

