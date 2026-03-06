WHITEWATER, Wis. — 18-year-old Lauren Rockett of Milwaukee suddenly passed away during her first year at UW-Whitewater. A permanent tribute to her will be unveiled at the university a year after her death.

Provided by family of Lauren Rockett UW-Whitewater student Lauren Rockett suddenly passed away in 2025 at the age of 18.

UW-Whitewater installed a plaque for Rockett at the Campus Memory Garden beside the Young Auditorium. Friends and loved ones will celebrate Rockett's life next to her memorial on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m.

TMJ4 A plaque in memory of UW-Whitewater student Lauren Rockett.

Rockett passed away on March 8, 2025. She died by suicide.

"Hearing that your road dog isn't here with you any more, it's just tough," said her friend Ty Williams, who attended UW-Whitewater alongside her when she passed away. "I have so many added friends now just from Lauren. A whole community of people on this campus."

Watch: UW-Whitewater student who passed away honored with permanent memorial on campus

UW-Whitewater student who passed away honored with permanent memorial on campus

The plaque in her memory says: "Lauren was a beautiful soul who enchanted everyone she encountered. Her laughter filled rooms, her kindness changed lives, and her light made everyone feel seen."

TMJ4/Provided by family of Lauren Rockett A plaque in memory of UW-Whitewater student Lauren Rockett.

Rockett attended Rufus King High School in Milwaukee before arriving at UW-Whitewater in the fall of 2024. She hoped to major in history with a minor in art.

Williams hopes everyone who knew Rockett and everyone on campus reads her memorial and remembers her.

"What's on this plaque is everything about her," Williams said. "Her spirit, her personality, everything."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip