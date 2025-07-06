Texas man died in Wisconsin drowning at Delavan Lake Saturday afternoon

TOWN OF DELAVAN, Wis. — The body of a 26-year-old man from Texas was recovered in Lake Delavan following a multi-agency response Saturday.

Authorities received a potential drowning call at about 2:30 p.m. for a man in the water near the Viewcrest area in Delavan Lake, according to a release by the Town of Delavan Police Department (DPD).

The search by dive and sonar teams from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ended after a thorough search when the victim's body was recovered.

According to DPD, the investigation is still active, but foul play is not suspected.

