Second death reported by police near Lake Delavan; unrelated to drowning

TOWN OF DELAVAN, Wis. — A 57-year-old man was found unresponsive on a boat near S. Shore Dr. on Delavan Lake Saturday around 11:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities attempted life-saving measures.

The man was later identified by the Town of Delavan Police Department (DPD) as a man from LaGrange Park in Illinois.

DPD was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Town of Delavan Fire Department.

According to a release by DPD, no additional information will be released at this time.

