One firefighter injured after containing house fire Saturday in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department says it was able to swiftly contain a structure fire with the help of mutual aid at a two-story duplex at 831 Dodge Street Saturday.

According to a release from the department, crews arrived on scene within three minutes of dispatch, where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the duplex.

While confirming everyone in the duplex safely evacuated, Lake Geneva FD says firefighters battled the fire and brought it under control by 10:25 a.m., around five minutes after arriving on-scene.

One firefighter did suffer minor injuries, according to the department, and was transported for treatment. Everyone inside the duplex escaped unharmed.

Lake Geneva FD says its decision to upgrade the situation to a full structure fire was due to the building's age, construction and concealed spaces inside. Williams Bay, the Town of Burlington, the City of Delavan, Sharon and Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Departments were all called to assist on-scene.

"The rapid response and coordination with our mutual aid partners prevented this fire from spreading further into the living spaces," Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters said. "We're grateful no residents were harmed and proud of our team's performance."

The department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is no evidence that any sort of criminal activity caused the fire.

