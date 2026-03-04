Neighbors near former Williams Bay School divided on plan to demolish it for luxury homes

WILLIAMS BAY — The former Williams Bay School has waited a decade for its fate. It now appears the schoolhouse will be torn down and replaced with upscale houses.
Illinois-based Fox Development Properties described its vision for the former school site as "an exclusive community of lake estate properties with 10 elegant homes."
Construction crews moved onto the site in the past few weeks, according to neighbors Don Robison and Rich Thomas, who have opposing views on the possible development.
Robison criticized the Williams Bay School Board for how it handled the property after the new Williams Bay Elementary School opened in 2016 and worries the new plans will push long-time residents out.
"Back then, I said that in 10 years, I am going to be looking at this school building falling down because there is no plan,'" said Robison, whose children once attended school in the building. "This is like a hotel. That's what our community is becoming, a hotel."
Thomas lives directly across the street from the old school and is ready to see any type of progress with the property.
"Let's do something, it's better than nothing at this point," Thomas said. "If somebody's willing to do it, there must be a reason they think they can knock it down, build some houses, and make some money."
If the ten homes are built, Robison said it is likely he will sell his home in return.
"Within the next five years, I don't expect that we'll be here," Robison said. "In another five years, Williams Bay will not be recognizable."
