WILLIAMS BAY — The former Williams Bay School has waited a decade for its fate. It now appears the schoolhouse will be torn down and replaced with upscale houses.

TMJ4 Construction begins at the former Williams Bay School.

Illinois-based Fox Development Properties described its vision for the former school site as "an exclusive community of lake estate properties with 10 elegant homes."

Construction crews moved onto the site in the past few weeks, according to neighbors Don Robison and Rich Thomas, who have opposing views on the possible development.

TMJ4 The former Williams Bay School has sat abandoned since 2016.

Robison criticized the Williams Bay School Board for how it handled the property after the new Williams Bay Elementary School opened in 2016 and worries the new plans will push long-time residents out.

TMJ4 Don Robison lives near the former Williams Bay School.

"Back then, I said that in 10 years, I am going to be looking at this school building falling down because there is no plan,'" said Robison, whose children once attended school in the building. "This is like a hotel. That's what our community is becoming, a hotel."

Watch: Neighbors near former Williams Bay School divided on plan to demolish it for luxury homes

Neighbors near former Williams Bay School divided on plan to demolish it for luxury homes

Thomas lives directly across the street from the old school and is ready to see any type of progress with the property.

TMJ4 Rich Thomas lives across the street from the former Williams Bay School.

"Let's do something, it's better than nothing at this point," Thomas said. "If somebody's willing to do it, there must be a reason they think they can knock it down, build some houses, and make some money."

If the ten homes are built, Robison said it is likely he will sell his home in return.

TMJ4 Construction begins at the former Williams Bay School.

"Within the next five years, I don't expect that we'll be here," Robison said. "In another five years, Williams Bay will not be recognizable."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip