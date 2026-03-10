Missing endangered person alert issued for Delavan woman

DELAVAN — A missing endangered person alert has been issued for 58-year-old Kimberly Schmidt, who police say was last seen leaving her Delavan home on Saturday morning.

According to the Delavan Police Department, she was spotted later that day in Litchfield, Minnesota, and she has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say she was last known to be driving her 2010 Toyota Corolla with Wisconsin registration BAF9040.

They say she has family in Montana, but they have not had contact with her and are not expecting her arrival.

According to the alert, Schmidt has former ties to Minnesota and current ties to Illinois.

Officials with the Delavan Police Department say Schmidt has reportedly not been taking her medication and may be experiencing a medical crisis.

They say she may appear paranoid.

If you have seen Schmidt or her vehicle, contact the City of Delavan Police Department at (262) 728-6311.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip