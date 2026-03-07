Manure spill in Walworth County impacts Geneva Lake's south shore

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is responding to a manure spill in Walworth County that is impacting Geneva Lake's south shore.

In response to rain in the area of a recent manure application by Merry-Water Farms, DNR staff conducted a site visit and observed manure running off farm fields near the intersection of S Lakeshore Drive and Linn Road in the Town of Linn.

The DNR confirmed that the manure discharge has entered Geneva Lake, and advises the public to avoid activities that may result in incidental ingestion of water from the area.

DNR staff are on site to monitor the situation as the farm works to address the discharge.

For more information on manure spills and prevention, visit the DNR's website.

