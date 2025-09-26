ELKHORN, Wis. — A 58-year-old man convicted of murdering a newlywed couple at an Elkhorn bar will be sentenced Friday.

Thomas Routt faces life in prison for killing Gina and Emerson Weingart on Feb. 1 at the Sports Page Bar. A jury found Routt guilty of two counts of intentional homicide, one count of attempted homicide, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of methamphetamine.

Watch: Man convicted of murdering newlywed couple at Elkhorn bar to be sentenced Friday

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

