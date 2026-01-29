LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Lake Geneva Winterfest snow sculptors have watched their work prematurely melt away in years past. That will not happen this year because of the arctic chill over Southeast Wisconsin.

TMJ4 A snow sculptor at Lake Geneva's Winterfest.

Sculptors started chipping away at their snow blocks Wednesday morning and will have 72 hours to finish their creations.

TMJ4 A snow sculptor works on his creation at Lake Geneva's Winterfest

"I don't go to Florida and lie on the beach, I do this," said veteran snow sculptor Jim Malkowski of Madison. "This is our thing. We're happy doing this."

TMJ4 Veteran snow sculptor Jim Malkowski of Madison.

The temperature felt like it was near 0 degrees when the snow artists first got to work. Malkowski said the freeze is a relief because his team knows how it feels to lose days of work in an instant.

Watch: Lake Geneva Winterfest snow sculptors, tourists pleased with freezing temperatures

Winterfest starts Wednesday in Lake Geneva

"One year for Winterfest, we sculpted a guitarist and a singer," Malkowski recalled. "A half hour before judging, they both went like two trees in the forest and just tumbled over."

TMJ4 The field of future snow sculptures at Lake Geneva's Winterfest.

Artists came from as far away as Turkey and Mexico to compete in Lake Geneva. Dedicated locals braved the bitter cold to watch their creations come to life.

TMJ4 A snow sculptor from Mexico works on his art at Lake Geneva's Winterfest.

"These guys are loving it," said Bill Petullo, who visited Winterfest from nearby Williams Bay. "When they give us the harsher winter, it will last a while, but you know it's going away eventually. There's a special beauty to it, isn't there?"

TMJ4 Bill Petullo visited Lake Geneva's Winterfest from nearby Williams Bay.

Tim Sheehan visited Lake Geneva from Illinois, but did not know Winterfest was happening during his trip. When he found out, he immediately checked out the works in progress and talked with the artists.

TMJ4 Tim Sheehan visited Lake Geneva from Illinois.

"It's neat watching them," Sheehan said. "I'm a Vietnam Veteran with Agent Orange, so I've got a lot of cancer I'm dealing with. That's the other reason we're traveling, to get as much in as I can while I can."

TMJ4 Sculptors remove a chunk of snow during Lake Geneva's Winterfest.

The sculptors have until Sunday morning to finish their projects. They will remain standing in downtown Lake Geneva until they naturally melt.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip