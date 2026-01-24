LAKE GENEVA — The former Hillmoor Golf Course near downtown Lake Geneva is now a natural park with the White River flowing through it, but the city wants to make it into a feature attraction with more man-made amenities.

TMJ4 The White River running through Hillmoor Park in Lake Geneva.

The city's Hillmoor Commission saw the first renderings for the park's possible future from its contracted architectural firm during their public meeting Thursday night.

Ideas presented include an amphitheatre for concerts, an ice skating rink, a sundial, and an improved dog park.

TMJ4 A rendering for a possible amphitheatre in Lake Geneva's Hillmoor Park.

Jeff Martin and his neighbors along Country Club Drive have a birds-eye view of the park. Martin says the view of Hillmoor is a big reason why he moved in 30 years ago.

TMJ4 Jeff Martin lives next to Hillmoor Park in Lake Geneva.

"I don't get tired of this view at all," Martin said. "When we moved in, the White River was just a trickle."

He is interested in how Lake Geneva will improve the park, but wonders if the proposed additions will be worth it in the long run.

TMJ4 A rendering for a possible ice skating rink in Lake Geneva's Hillmoor Park.

"I like it, but I wonder if Lake Geneva has the resources to maintain all of this," Martin said.

WATCH: Lake Geneva residents get first look at Hillmoor park renovation concepts

Joel Hoiland is Martin's neighbor on Country Club Drive and also has a view of the park from his back window.

TMJ4 Joel Hoiland is a Lake Geneva city alderman who lives across from Hillmoor Park.

"For about 9 or 10 months out of the year, the porch is where we live," said Hoiland, who also frequently uses Hillmoor's disc golf course.

Hoiland also represents the neighborhood as a Lake Geneva city alderman. He says his neighbors have waited to see how Lake Geneva would improve the parkland since the city purchased it several years ago.

TMJ4 A rendering for a possible dog park in Lake Geneva's Hillmoor Park.

"I think their frustration is that it's taking so long," Hoiland said. "Why can't we see something tangible?"

The City of Lake Geneva invites residents to give their comments on the concepts during a series of upcoming public meetings at city hall. The first set is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the second set is planned for Feb. 7. at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The concepts will also be on display for a short time at the Lake Geneva Public Library after the Feb. 5 public comment sessions.

